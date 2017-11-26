Surry Community College: December Events

Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Student Government Association Blood Drive

Surry Community College’s Student Government Association will hold a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium at 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Classes:

Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Produce Safety Alliance (PSA) Grower Training

Surry Community College is offering a one-day training course for growers on the Produce Safety Alliance (PSA) standardized curriculum that meets the regulatory requirements of the Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule. The class will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Surry Office, 210 N. Main St., Dobson. The Produce Safety Rule requires all farms that grow, pack, harvest and/or hold covered produce and make over $25,000 in annual produce sales on average over the last three years to attend this training unless otherwise exempt. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $50 are required. Tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For questions and registration, call (336) 386-3618.

Alive at 25

Dec. 6, 6-10 p.m. Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville

Dec. 13, 6-10 p.m. SCC Dobson, 630 S. Main St., Dobson

Surry Community College is offering two Alive at 25 classes in December. Meet Dec. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville or meet Dec. 13 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Alive at 25 is a four-hour classroom training program for drivers ages 16 to 24. Classroom discussion includes driver behaviors and attitudes, peer pressure and distractions, techniques to maintain control while driving, and state and local driving laws. The Alive at 25 Defensive Driving Course is a program of the National Safety Council and administered by the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina. Ticket information is required at time of registration. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. Call (336) 386-3398 for more information.

Dec. 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Certification and Renewal

In Surry Community College’s Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Certification and Renewal class, students can learn the skills necessary to receive their Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Initial certification or renew their inspection license. The class will be offered Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room V-113 at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. Call (336) 386-3398 for more information.

Dec. 11, 10 a.m. Truck Driver Training Orientation

Interested in registering for truck driving training at Surry Community College? If so, it is mandatory to attend orientation on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. in order to start classes Jan. 8, 2018. Orientation will be held at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Classes will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at (336) 386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu for more information.

Dec. 14, 6-10 p.m. Defensive Driving Course (DDC)

Surry Community College is offering a Defensive Driving Course (DDC) on Dec. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room 201 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The DDC is a four-hour classroom training program for drivers ages 25 and older. Classroom discussion includes: superior strategies to prevent collisions and citations; coping strategies dealing with road rage, high speed drivers, and other dangers on the highways; the know-how for evaluating and improving driving skills after mapping out personal skills inventory; the serious consequences of fatigue, distracted driving, emotional impairments, and other risk factors; and why vehicle malfunction and poor maintenance contribute to collisions. The DDC 4 Hour Course is a program of the National Safety Council and administered by the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina. Ticket information required at time of registration. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $71 are required. Call (336) 386-3398 for more information.