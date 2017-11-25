Danbury Community Church assists Meadowbrook Academy

The recent Robin Bullock concert at Danbury Community Church generated $850 for the backpack lunch program at Meadowbrook Academy. Principal David Hicks accepted the check from DCC church elder Skip Staples. The backpack lunch program is a source of food and clothing for students at Meadowbrook in grades 6-12 who would otherwise go without. Music for the Community is a local ministry of Danbury Community Church and features live musical performances to raise money for local causes. Bullock is an internationally-known string virtuoso on guitar, mandolin, and cittern and performs regularly with Tom Paxton, Janis Ian, and many other well-known, respected artists.

Principal of Meadowbrook Academy David Hicks accepts an $850 check to benefit the school's backpack lunch program from Danbury Community Church elder Skip Staples.