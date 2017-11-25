Low Income Energy Assistance program available

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Only households containing an elderly person age 60 and above or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) are eligible to potentially receive benefits from December 1 through December 31 or until funds are exhausted. Any household can potentially receive benefits from January 1 through March 31 or until funds are exhausted. Applications can be taken at the Department of Social Services, 1010 Main Street, Danbury, NC, beginning December 1.

A household that applies must have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria, meet an income test, have reserves at or below $2,250 and be responsible for its heating bills.