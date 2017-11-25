Master Gardening training class planned

Many people enjoy growing their own vegetable, flowers, and fruit trees. Many also would like to improve the appearance of their lawns, and be mindful of the effects on the environment of their efforts. To learn more about these topics and more, the Stokes Cooperative Extension Service will hold a Master Gardening Training Class for 2018.

The class will be held at the Extension offices in Danbury beginning January 11, 2018. This is a sixteen week course, and is scheduled for Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The various topics will be taught by experts in their field. There will be a fee of $60.00 for the course. A limited number of scholarships are available.

At the successful completion of the course, graduates will become Master Gardener Volunteer Interns. After completing 40 hours of volunteer service overseen by Cooperative Extension Service, graduates become Certified Master Gardener Volunteers. Volunteerism is ongoing to maintain certification.

For more information, call Cooperative Extension office at 336-593-8179.