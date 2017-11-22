Posted on by

Backyard Bible Club celebrates community Thanksgiving Feast


Backyard Bible Club held their first annual community Thanksgiving Feast at Germanton Elementary School and fed around 150 people. Local churches, Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Little Creek Diner helped make the event possible.


Members of the Backyard Bible Club help serve dinner at the community Thanksgiving Feast held at Germanton Elementary School.


Backyard Bible Club began in July of 2013 and meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Germanton Elementary School for crafts, games, fellowship and prayer. As a non-denominational missions group, it welcomes children of all ages and serves a meal at each meeting.


