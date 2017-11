Betty Baker, David Binkley, Shelby Snyder and Paul Snyder enjoy the King Senior Center’s Fall Festival.

Beltone Hearing Aid Center in King donated a grill to the King Senior Center just in time for their annual Fall Festival.

Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

