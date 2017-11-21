Dalton’s Crossing helps raise awareness for animals in need

Dalton’s Crossing in King held their semi-annual customer appreciation event on Thursday, Nov. 16 and partnered with the Stokes County Animal Shelter to raise awareness for animals in need.

Owners Joyce and Wayne Ray celebrated their fifth anniversary in the downtown location earlier this year and said the event was in honor of their dog Jerry, who passed away in April.

“We wanted to help the shelter animals and also help us heal from our loss. There are other groups locally that are helping animals so take time to find one and do what you can to help them achieve their goals,” Joyce Mauldin-Ray said.

Stokes County Animal Shelter officer Natalie Johnston set up a table in the front of Dalton’s Crossing and collected supplies and answered questions about what the shelter provides and its role in the county.

“We had a steady flow of customers, some dropping off supplies, others shopping and also bringing supplies. Each person dropping off items was given a percentage off coupon for their purchases during the event and we also had refreshments. Natalie was only able to take half of the items with her that evening due to the overwhelming response,” Mauldin-Ray said. “As holidays draw near, people tend to forget there are animals sitting at shelters or foster homes waiting for someone to take them into their homes and love them. They deserve a chance.”

To make donations to the Stokes County Animal Shelter at 1999 Sizemore Rd. in Germanton, contact 336-994-2788.

“If you already donate to another organization, please check with them to see if they have needs as well,” Mauldin-Ray added. “Wayne and I can only speak for ourselves, but our animals are much more than just a pet, they are companions. They make a difference in our lives and I am certain those animals sitting over at a shelter waiting for a home could make a positive impact on someone else’s life.”

Courtesy photo