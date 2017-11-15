Greenwood selected as new town manager

Kim Greenwood accepted the position of Walnut Cove’s new town manager on Tuesday after serving in the interim position since August.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I feel like I have a good relationship with the board and I look forward to continuing their agenda. We’re in the people business and we’re going to continue to work on how we can improve our services.”

Greenwood said the Town of Walnut Cove is blessed to have good employees and he’s enjoyed working alongside many of them.

“I’m from the northern part of the county and the people of Walnut Cove have been wonderful to me,” he said. “If there’s ever any concerns please let us know because we can’t fix what we don’t realize is broke. It’s what this board has done and I’m sure it’s what the next board will do as well.”

