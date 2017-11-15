Animal shelter drop-off site

Clear Choice Glass and Mirror located at 333 N. Main Street in Walnut Cove has become a designated drop-off site for Stokes County Animal Shelter. Their business hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the items most needed at the animal shelter at this time are: stainless steel food bowls of all sizes, paper towels, 409 cleaner, disinfectant cleaner without bleach, dry kitten food, dry puppy food, can puppy food, dog treats, Clorox, gently used towels, gently used blankets, cat litter, cat toys, scrub brushes, dish detergent and dog and cat food.

Staff Report