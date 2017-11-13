Sandy Ridge Ruritans host Veterans Appreciation Meal

The 10th annual Sandy Ridge Ruritan Veterans Appreciation Meal and program was held Sunday, November 5. Sandy Ridge Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop #465 presented the Colors and assisted by serving the attendees their meals. A moving poem was read in honor of all veterans. Acknowledgement of Sandy Ridge Elementary School student Veterans Day Contest entries and winners was announced (contest is sponsored by the Ruritans). Sandy Ridge Girl Scout Troop #2072 made Prayer Boxes for the veterans. After the meal the Scouts held a US Flag Retirement Ceremony with several veterans assisting. This annual event is a highlight of the Ruritan year as they honor veterans.

