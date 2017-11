The Lawsonville Ruritan Club recently presented dictionaries to the third graders at Lawsonville Elementary School.

Jeannette Overby of the Lawsonville Ruritans presented dictionaries to third graders at Lawsonville Elementary School. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Lawsonville.Dictionaries-2017.jpg Jeannette Overby of the Lawsonville Ruritans presented dictionaries to third graders at Lawsonville Elementary School. Courtesy photo