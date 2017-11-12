NC Community College Small Business Center Network encourages consumers to “Shop Small For All”

With the holiday shopping season upon us, the North Carolina Community College Small Business Center Network (SBCN), which includes Forsyth Technical Community College’s Small Business Center, is encouraging communities to support local small businesses on Saturday, November 25, 2017, and to use #ShopSmallForAll on social media.

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday® has quickly become a nationally recognized day to support local independent merchants with the power of local dollars.

“Small Business Saturday is a celebration of local businesses,” says Allan Younger, director of the Small Business Center at Forsyth Tech. “I am privileged to work with so many outstanding small business owners. Their commitment and ability to provide great customers service is strengthened by their personal connection to our community.”

Small Business Saturday® was founded by American Express in 2010 as a day to celebrate local businesses through the holiday shopping season. The day has since grown into a powerful movement in support of local small businesses that make communities unique.

Consumer spending with independent retailers and restaurants during the 2015 Small Business Saturday® neared $16.2 billion, a 14 percent increase from 2014 according to the results of a survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB); with a total of 95 million consumers shopping “small” on the day, up 8 percent from 2014.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that over 50 percent of the working population works in a small business. A small business is defined by the Small Business Administration as one with 500 or less employees. Small businesses have generated over 63 percent of new jobs between 1993 and mid-2013.

Small Business Saturday® is an opportunity to support the local small businesses that provide economic vitality and quality of life to communities. The SBCN encourages shopping local and shopping small #ShopSmallForAll on November 25, and help make a lasting impact in the place you call home.