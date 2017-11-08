County Manager steps down

Stokes County Manager Rick Morris recently announced he’ll be stepping down from the position effective Jan. 31, 2018.

“I served as county manager during the years 2004 and 2005 and returned to the job in February of 2011 to present,” he said. “Along with other things, I’ll be 65-years-old in January, and at this point in my life my age was a major factor in my decision to retire now.”

Morris said he’s enjoyed learning about local government and the importance of the services it provides.

“I have especially enjoyed serving with the outstanding professional workforce of the Stokes County Government,” he added. “I hope through its abundant natural resources, wonderful people, beautiful rural communities and great towns and city, Stokes County realizes its full potential as rapidly as possible.”

