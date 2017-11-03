South Stokes Raffle RUSH

South Stokes is gearing up for their 2017 Fall Raffle RUSH. The school has 19 themed baskets featuring items donated by more than 75 businesses. There are several ways to order: in the school office, from a student, from a staff member, or online at http://sshsraffle2017.weebly.com/.
Money raised will go towards instructional supplies and campus improvements.
Drawing will be held on Dec. 1 during the varsity boys’ basketball game at South Stokes. You do not have to be present to win.
Simply Salem is one of 19 baskets South Stokes is raffling. It includes two tickets to the Candle Tea at Old Salem, a carriage ride through downtown Winston-Salem and Old Salem, two-day passes to Old Salem Museum and Gardens, $50 Village Tavern gift card, Moravian star, Christmas ornament, coffee mixes and crackers and various food items. Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards instructional supplies and campus improvements.