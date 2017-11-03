South Stokes Raffle RUSH

South Stokes is gearing up for their 2017 Fall Raffle RUSH. The school has 19 themed baskets featuring items donated by more than 75 businesses. There are several ways to order: in the school office, from a student, from a staff member, or online at http://sshsraffle2017.weebly.com/.

Money raised will go towards instructional supplies and campus improvements.

Drawing will be held on Dec. 1 during the varsity boys’ basketball game at South Stokes. You do not have to be present to win.