Miss Joyce Dance names annual Reading Queen

Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio held their annual “A Dancer Reads” contest from Sept. 11 through Oct. 14. The event, which has been going since 2006, encourages children to read dance related books for one month. The King and Walnut Cove Public Libraries assisted Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio by placing all their children’s dance books in a special section. A total of 23,600 pages were read and 28 students turned in reading lists.

A special crowning was held on Friday, Oct. 27 and Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio Reading Queen for 2017 is Mckenzie Wright who read 4,861 pages. She received a crown, a dozen roses, a specially designed t-shirt and a reading duck. Five princesses were also selected. Each read over 1,100 pages: Taylor Capitano, Edith Mitchell, Melody Proctor, Bella Tippit and Amelia Tuttle. Gretchen Parker of the King Public Library attended the crowning and presented each girl, 28 total, with a certificate from the library.

Owner of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio, Joyce Triche said the annual event encourages students to learn what a great resource they have in the library and gain a greater knowledge of many styles of dance.

Miss Joyce Dance Studio celebrated their annual reading program through September and October. Top readers crowned (left to right): Melody Proctor, Taylor Capitano, Mckenzie Wright (winner), Bella Tippit and Edith Mitchell. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Crowning-RQ17.jpg Miss Joyce Dance Studio celebrated their annual reading program through September and October. Top readers crowned (left to right): Melody Proctor, Taylor Capitano, Mckenzie Wright (winner), Bella Tippit and Edith Mitchell. Courtesy photo