4-H learns county history

At the October meeting of the School Skippers 4-H Club, local historian Steve Shelton of Danbury taught a program on the history of the old iron furnace at Moratock Park. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from President Abigail Evans. Pictured are (from L to R): Django Burgess, Shepherd Moorefield, Mason Mitchell, Steve Shelton, Charlotte Moorefield, Noah Moorefield, Zinnia Burgess, Malachi Evans and Abigail Evans. For more information on 4-H, please call the Stokes County Extension Office at (336) 593-8179.

