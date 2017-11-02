Posted on by

4-H learns county history


At the October meeting of the School Skippers 4-H Club, local historian Steve Shelton of Danbury taught a program on the history of the old iron furnace at Moratock Park. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from President Abigail Evans. Pictured are (from L to R): Django Burgess, Shepherd Moorefield, Mason Mitchell, Steve Shelton, Charlotte Moorefield, Noah Moorefield, Zinnia Burgess, Malachi Evans and Abigail Evans. For more information on 4-H, please call the Stokes County Extension Office at (336) 593-8179.


Courtesy photo

At the October meeting of the School Skippers 4-H Club, local historian Steve Shelton of Danbury taught a program on the history of the old iron furnace at Moratock Park. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from President Abigail Evans. Pictured are (from L to R): Django Burgess, Shepherd Moorefield, Mason Mitchell, Steve Shelton, Charlotte Moorefield, Noah Moorefield, Zinnia Burgess, Malachi Evans and Abigail Evans. For more information on 4-H, please call the Stokes County Extension Office at (336) 593-8179.

At the October meeting of the School Skippers 4-H Club, local historian Steve Shelton of Danbury taught a program on the history of the old iron furnace at Moratock Park. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from President Abigail Evans. Pictured are (from L to R): Django Burgess, Shepherd Moorefield, Mason Mitchell, Steve Shelton, Charlotte Moorefield, Noah Moorefield, Zinnia Burgess, Malachi Evans and Abigail Evans. For more information on 4-H, please call the Stokes County Extension Office at (336) 593-8179.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Les4H.jpgAt the October meeting of the School Skippers 4-H Club, local historian Steve Shelton of Danbury taught a program on the history of the old iron furnace at Moratock Park. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation from President Abigail Evans. Pictured are (from L to R): Django Burgess, Shepherd Moorefield, Mason Mitchell, Steve Shelton, Charlotte Moorefield, Noah Moorefield, Zinnia Burgess, Malachi Evans and Abigail Evans. For more information on 4-H, please call the Stokes County Extension Office at (336) 593-8179. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:01 am |    

Stokes joins barn quilt trail movement

Stokes joins barn quilt trail movement
1:01 am |    

3 run unopposed in Walnut Cove

3 run unopposed in Walnut Cove
1:00 am |    

Wanted in Stokes

Wanted in Stokes
comments powered by Disqus