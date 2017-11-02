Fire District receives new rating after inspection

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced on Thursday, October 26 that the City of King’s fire district recently completed its routine inspection and received an improved rating of 3/9E, effective January 1, 2018. The previous inspection was conducted in 2001 and resulted in a 6/9E rating.

The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from 1 (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Roberson for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but six of the state’s fire districts.

The new grading could result in savings to area homeowners and businesses with respect to fire insurance premiums. Chief Steven Roberson encourages all homeowners and businesses to contact their insurance provider and review their policy with the new property protection classification.

Specifically, every home and business located within a 5-mile distance from the fire station will receive a Property Protection Classification 3 rating. Homes and businesses located more than 5 miles but less than 6-miles will have a Property Protection Classification 9E rating.

Chief Roberson is extremely proud of the fire department’s accomplishments. “None of this would have been possible without the commitment of each member of the fire department,” stated Roberson. “We have a team of very dedicated employees who have made this possible. The strong support of our mayor and city council, as well as many other City of King employees and officials have made it possible for us to accomplish this for our citizens.”

