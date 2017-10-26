Walnut Ridge comes together to host wedding

On the day of her wedding, Ashley Papalcure said she looked around and everything from the venue to the decorations were more than she could have imagined.

Just months earlier, she and fiancé Morgan Bagley, who both work at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove, decided to get married at the courthouse. But when the two asked for time off from work, they were surprised at the response.

“They’re such great people and they mean so much to everyone here; we wanted to make it a special day for them,” said Walnut Ridge Director of Community Relations, Angie Bailey. “We are definitely a family and we wanted to be a part of it. We pulled our resources together and our residents were excited to help prepare for the big day.”

Bailey called her friend Lauren Byron, who owns Byron Barn, a local wedding venue, and she agreed to donate the space and help provide a memorable event.

Walnut Ridge Assisted Living currently has 63 residents and many eagerly rallied together to create centerpieces, fold programs and place ribbons on flowers.

Resident Lillian Abbott handled the alterations to Papalcure’s wedding dress and staff members pitched in to handle the small details weeks before the couple walked down the aisle.

Walnut Ridge Executive Director, Stephanie Chism served as the wedding planner, Team Member Service Director Samantha Collins the photographer, Activities Director Lucia Baylis the videographer and her husband Charles Baylis officiated the ceremony. Bailey stayed busy as the wedding coordinator and Walnut Ridge Wellness Director Amber Hawkins and Office Manager Kim Wombaugh volunteered throughout the day.

“The only downside to all of this was breaking the news to some of our Walnut Ridge residents that Morgan was really getting married. They love him,” Bailey laughed.

Papalcure admitted she never really wanted a courthouse wedding, but it seemed like the most practical option for the young couple.

“We were so surprised and excited when we found out they were doing all this,” she said. “Everything was set up and ready and it was just beautiful. It’s something we’ll never forget it and it means even more that we got to share this with people we get to see every day. They were as excited about it as we were.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Byron Barn in Walnut Cove donated the venue for the wedding hosted by Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Newly married Morgan and Ashley Bagley, who both work at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove, were surprised with a wedding from the staff and residents of the retirement living community.

By Amanda Dodson adodson@thestokesnews.com