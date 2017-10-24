Forsyth Technical Community College announces deadline for Small Business Launch Challenge

Forsyth Technical Community College announces the next application deadline for the Small Business Launch Challenge. Applications will be accepted beginning Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 for new business startups. This will be for the next session beginning Feb. 1 through mid-May. Applications are available at the Forsyth Technical Community College website.

The Launch Challenge is the result of a collaborative effort among six Winston-Salem based colleges and universities called the Emerging Entrepreneur Funds. Announced last May, the schools are offering a series of programs for their students and alumni to help incentivize entrepreneurship. Each school established their own program guidelines.

Schools participating along with Forsyth Technical Community College are: Piedmont International, University, Salem College, UNC School of the Arts, Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

At Forsyth Technical Community College, a special award fund was created for alumni, current students and Small Business Center clients. The Launch Challenge will foster successful business startups in Forsyth and Stokes County. The award pool is $100,000 per year for three years through 2020. The award amount will be based on successful completion of the Launch Challenge. Participants will be required to launch or be prepared to launch their business by the end of the three-four month period.

In Aug., 22 entrepreneurs were selected at Forsyth Tech based on the feasibility of their business ideas. They have been participating in educational events, meeting weekly as a group, and one-on-one with business mentors to help guide them in their process. The finalist presentations will be held on Dec. 18 for the entrepreneurs selected who met all the program requirements and are ready to launch their business.