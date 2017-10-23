Chestnut Grove Middle holds National Junior Honor Society induction

The Chestnut Grove chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held the induction ceremony for new members on Sept 25. Forty-one seventh and eighth grade students were inducted this year. The new members include: Hannah Akers, Zoey Bean, Bryson Bowman, Annabell Carpenter, Carter Childress, Elissa Craddock, Sara DuFour, Mollora Edwards, Abigail Fulk, Kaden Fuller, Jody Gibson Jr., Gracelyn Goforth, Leah Haynes, Natalie Holland, Elizabeth Horton, Ione Johnson, Joshua Jones, Isabella Landaverde, Rebecca Luzzi, Keeleigh Marshall, Ella Marvin, Kailyn Moser, Ellie Nelson, Mikayla Nixon, Kirstyn Page, Cai Parks, Cinthia Perez, Lexi Perez, Sydney Priddy, Amanda Quarles, William Rhodes, Emma Simmons, Natalie Simpson, Isabella Smith, Jacob Smith, Grace Snead, Mason Spaugh, Gracey Stanley, Emily Velasquez, Morgan Wade and Cole Walk.

In order to be considered for membership, students must maintain a grade-point average of a 93 or higher for an entire year at CGMS. They must also have an unblemished behavior record, four teacher recommendations, and an essay explaining how they plan to live up to the ideals of the National Junior Honor Society: Leadership, Character, Scholarship, and Service.

Mr. Mark Maser, Co-Advisor of the Chestnut Grove chapter, Mr. David Bennett, Principal of Chestnut Grove, and Dr. Brad Rice, Superintendent of Stokes County School, all addressed the inductees and congratulated them on their efforts.

The Honor Society members pledge to uphold the standards of the society both in and out of school, and are required to complete community service hours during the school’s calendar year. Presently, Chestnut Grove has 100 active members in its National Junior Honor Society chapter.