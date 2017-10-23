Good News!

Pinnacle Elementary was recognized by the Stokes County School Board for the fourth year in a row for achieving Exemplar status in the nationally acclaimed program, Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS). The PBIS team includes: Tiffany Muniz (pictured on the right) with Principal Shannon Boles; also on the team are Misty Leftwich, Tiffany Ramey, Anna Jones and Kim Amos.

Sandy Ridge Elementary students crafted a creative art project by making a flower out of 180 handprints with teacher Ms. Peters which read: We are unique and beautiful, but together we are a masterpiece!

Stokes County School Board recognized principals who supervised a school that had an Education Value-Added Assessment System (EVAAS) growth score in the top 50 percent. From left to right starting on the front row in the second picture: Greg Ottaway, Lawsonville Elementary: Robin Layman, Mount Olive Elementary; Karen Nunn, King Elementary; Shannon Boles, Pinnacle Elementary; Jeff Boyles, Sandy Ridge Elementary; and back row: Nathan Rasey, North Stokes High and Samuel Jones, Walnut Cove Elementary.