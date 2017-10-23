Carol Engler and Jude Lobe to be featured in the Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council welcomes Carol Engler and Jude Lobe to the Apple Gallery, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, with their exhibit Unwritten Words. This exhibit, featuring works in acrylic, enamels, and oils will be on display from Oct. 25 through Nov. 22.

Engler began painting in her early twenties and has studied under numerous artists, including John Groth at the Art Student League of New York. Her works have been shown in galleries such as the Sawtooth Center, Art & Soul in Mebane, Anthm in Black Mountain and the Uptown Gallery of Mount Airy.

Engler is influenced by artists such as Peter Bruegel, Pedro Figari, Edvard Munch, and Paul Gauguin. She was the founder and owner of the Packhouse studio in the late seventies, and is currently hosting Encaustic Retreats at her farm in Stokes County.

Lobe is a visual artist whose artworks are predominately expressionistic. She likes to concentrate on evoking the emotion of a scene through brush strokes, color glazes, lines, and a rich palette.

Lobe’s work has been awarded in shows across the region, including first place in the 2012 ArtFest Fine Art Competition and her piece, Beauty & the Peace, was accepted in the 2015 National Juried Show in New Bern, N.C.

Please join us in welcoming Engler and Lobe to the Apple Gallery with an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Apple Gallery is located at 500 N. Main Street in Danbury. This event and exhibit is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.