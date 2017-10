The Stokes County Arts Council present Men In Black at their Rockin’ Halloween celebration this Saturday night, Oct. 28 at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main Street in Danbury.

Come dressed in costume and enjoy your favorite songs by Tom Petty, Black Crowes, Rolling Stones, The Clash, and more. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for best costume.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.