South Stokes Theatre presents Young Dracula and Halloween costume contest

South Stokes High School Theatre will present the biting new comedy, Young Dracula, by Peter Holland for one-night only at SSHS Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. At intermission between the two acts of the play, an audience Halloween costume contest will be held and prizes will be awarded.

Young Dracula is a family friendly comedy about Vlad, the son of Dracula, who desperately tries to be as evil as his legendary father. Assisting Vlad is his crazy, bug eating henchman, Renfield, who is an inmate at Doctor Seward’s insane asylum, or Home for Mental Wellness, as Seward prefers to call it.

Vlad appears at Seward’s asylum and home just as Seward’s ward and niece, Mina Hamilton, has returned home from school with two friends, the lovely and sassy, Lucy Western and the handsome and not-so-bright rugby player, Jonathan Harker.

Francis, the housekeeper and former Bride of Frankenstein, knows that Vlad is a danger to the young ladies and warns Mina not to fall in love with a monster like she did. Also pitted against Vlad is Doctor Seward’s old vampire hunting friend, Matilda Van Helsing. Will her garlic and crucifixes be enough to keep Young Dracula from claiming his bride?

SSHS students performing in the production include PJ Samuels, Dylan Drosick, Yaretzy Segura, Evan Farmer, Natasha Simmons, Kimberly Boles, Sierra Anderson, and Jeffrey Childress.

Young Dracula is stage managed by Tyler Pomikala with technical director Raymond Roberts. Brandon Powell will be working the sound. Other technical crew includes Trinity Collins, Tyler Doby, Cassidy Knight, Ethan Honeycutt, Kaitlyn Kuntz, Grace Wall, and Ashley Weidl.

Tasty Halloween treats and fun games including bobbing for apples will be available in the auditorium lobby. Concessions crew includes Rachel Fenner, Mya Oxendine, and Amani Lash.

Play director and SSHS theatre teacher, Christina Holland recently commented on the comic production:

“The play is a wild comedy and tribute to the old horror movies of the 1930’s and 40’s. It is very family friendly. “We hope you’ll start your Halloween festivities with us and come support all the talented students in the show. Come in costume or come just as you are. We’ll appreciate it!”

Admission for Young Dracula will be available at the door and is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

All proceeds will benefit future SSHS Theatre productions.

For more info email christina.holland@stokes.k12.nc.us