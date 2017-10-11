Stokes News winner

Marie Alley of Rural Hall visited The Stokes News tent at KingFest on Saturday and won a $50 gift certificate to Town and Country Grille. She had the winning entry for the number of candy corns in the jar. There were 1,040 pieces and Mrs. Alley had 1,036 on her entry form.

