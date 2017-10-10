Jomeokee Marketplace set for Oct. 21

Artisans are coming together to provide an array of rustic gifts, furniture and home decor at the Jomeokee Marketplace on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“This is our first year and we’re really excited about it. We already have 125 venders and the location at Jomeokee Park is just beautiful. It’s 100 acres with a wonderful view of Pilot Mountain,” said organizer Elaine Mounce.

Since retiring from R.J. Reynolds, Mounce and her husband spend much of their time attending auctions and perusing antiques.

“We’ve just sat and watched all of these pop up sales over the years. There’s some really large sales around us, but we wanted to bring it closer to home so we decided to put this together,” she said.

Mounce said the event originally was planned to feature antiques, collectibles, vintage, repurposed furniture and crafts but has grown to include popular retail products, entertainment and food trucks.

“I think people are going to appreciate that we have 30 picnic tables so you can shop, take a break and have some lunch and then start up again. You can bring a blanket and have a picnic as well.”

Along with stellar shopping, Mounce said the day-long event will offer face painting and games for children. Jomeokee Marketplace is also pet friendly and will have venders selling pet treats and clothes.

“I’m looking forward to the event and I’m really looking forward to shopping,” Mounce said. “We have such a great variety of venders. We have some of our hometown folks who will bring their pottery and paintings and others who are coming from Reidsville, Lexington and Charlotte.”

Mounce said there will be something for everyone.

“My goal for the day is for people to enjoy their time with friends and family, mark a few things off their Christmas list, and leave with a little something for themselves.”

For more information about Jomeokee Marketplace visit their Facebook page or email theoldbarnmarket@yahoo.com. Jomeokee Park is located at 1140 Pace’s Place Rd. in Pinnacle. The event is free and parking is $5.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

The first annual Jomeokee Marketplace is set to have 125 venders on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Jomokee-.jpg The first annual Jomeokee Marketplace is set to have 125 venders on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Courtesy photo