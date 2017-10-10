Meet the candidates

Not sure who you want to vote for this year? The King Chamber of Commerce is hoping to make the decision a little easier by sponsoring their annual moderated event with candidates on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Stokes Family YMCA.

“We invite the public to attend. This isn’t a debate, but questions will be asked and answered and it’s a great way to get to know our candidates,” said Chamber Director Cathy Loveday.

King residents will have a choice of four candidates for two city council seats when they go to the polls on Nov. 7. Incumbents Wesley Carter and Charles Allen are facing challengers Steven Hewett and Ashley Turner.

“This is a great time for people to hear where candidates stand on issues that will affect our community in years to come,” Loveday said.

