Stokes County Arts Council and Shared Radiance Theatre present Shakespeare at the Rock at Hanging Rock State Park on October 14 and October 15, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. with a performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare.

In this unique 1980’s setting, the boys are returning to Messina from a battle (of the bands), full of mirth, mischief and playfulness. The audience will be immersed in the story as they travel with the actors, spinning a modern twist into Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

Join Stokes Arts and Shared Radiance Theatre for this exciting show that begins at the bath house, continues to the Rock Garden, with scenes at the Cascades and Waterfall where audience and actors will share this delightful story of love, laughter, betrayal and joyful reconciliation. The performance will finish at the Visitor’s Center where coffee and desserts will be served.

Only 30 tickets are available for each show and must be purchased in advance. To reserve your spot, call the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8193. Cost is $15 for students, $25 for adults.