Stokes County Arts Council to host October Ales and Tales

Stokes County Arts Council will host October Ales and Tales featuring “Jack”, a solo performance by Michael Huie.

Be taken back to the unforgettable autumn of 1888 in this thrilling one-man show. Experience the atmosphere and social conditions of White Chapel, on the East End of London, and the poverty-ridden urban area where the world’s first-recognized serial killer hunted his prey.

Spend an October evening in Stokes County’s newest cultural venue enjoying this theatrical show based on Jack the Ripper, October 20 and 21 at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main Street in Danbury. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance for Stokes County Arts Council members, $25 in advance for non-members, and $30 day of show. Wine and beer (21 & up) are included in the ticket price. Proceeds from the event will support Community Theatre programs of the Stokes County Arts Council.