Helen’s Run/Walk to be held in King

North Carolina will host the second annual Helen’s Run/Walk Southeast next month at Central Park in King, North Carolina, nearly 50 years after the passing of Helen Keller, for whom the event is named.

Keller inspired generations of Americans by overcoming adversity and drawing attention to the deaf-blind community — the same goals shared by the event’s presenters, Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults (HKNC) and North Carolina Deaf-Blind Associates (NCDBA). Scheduled rain or shine for Saturday, November 4, Helen’s Run/Walk 2017 Southeast will benefit the programs and services of both organizations.

“Last year’s inaugural Helen’s Run/Walk Southeast was a great success,” observed Helen Keller Services President and CEO Joseph Bruno. “Everyone is excited that the run/walk is now a much-anticipated annual event. We thank the amazing people of King, the volunteers involved, and all those who plan to participate.”

According to HKNC Executive Director Sue Ruzenski, an estimated 2.4 million people in the United States live with combined vision and hearing loss. “An event like the 5K Helen’s Run/Walk 2017 Southeast is a fun yet important way to raise funds to expand and enhance services with the deaf-blind community,” she remarked. “It’s an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to spend the morning running or walking with friends, family, and coworkers for a good cause.” For serious runners, the event is a professionally timed race on a certified course.

Local businesses and national companies are encouraged to act as sponsors for the event. More information on participating in or sponsoring Helen’s Run/Walk 2017 Southeast is available by visiting https://www.helenkeller.org/hks/events/helens-runwalk-2017-southeast.