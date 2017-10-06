Posted on by

West Stokes Homecoming Court


West Stokes Homecoming Court: (Top row L-R): Abby Page, Mya Butner, Kruti Patel, and Abigail Gordon, (2nd row) Brittney Mabe, Isabella Cooke, Emma Wade, and Zoe Wehr (Front row) Madeline Newsome, Paige Hayden, Olyvia Lawson and Emma Addington. West Stokes varsity football team will host Atkins for this year’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.


West Stokes Homecoming Court: (Top row L-R): Abby Page, Mya Butner, Kruti Patel, and Abigail Gordon, (2nd row) Brittney Mabe, Isabella Cooke, Emma Wade, and Zoe Wehr (Front row) Madeline Newsome, Paige Hayden, Olyvia Lawson and Emma Addington.

West Stokes varsity football team will host Atkins for this year’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes Homecoming Court: (Top row L-R): Abby Page, Mya Butner, Kruti Patel, and Abigail Gordon, (2nd row) Brittney Mabe, Isabella Cooke, Emma Wade, and Zoe Wehr (Front row) Madeline Newsome, Paige Hayden, Olyvia Lawson and Emma Addington. West Stokes varsity football team will host Atkins for this year’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Homecoming-Stokes-News.jpgWest Stokes Homecoming Court: (Top row L-R): Abby Page, Mya Butner, Kruti Patel, and Abigail Gordon, (2nd row) Brittney Mabe, Isabella Cooke, Emma Wade, and Zoe Wehr (Front row) Madeline Newsome, Paige Hayden, Olyvia Lawson and Emma Addington. West Stokes varsity football team will host Atkins for this year’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:53 pm |    

North Stokes inducts Beta Club members

North Stokes inducts Beta Club members
10:28 am |    

Do you know where this is?

Do you know where this is?
9:35 am |    

‘It’s a proud moment in the City of King’

‘It’s a proud moment in the City of King’
comments powered by Disqus