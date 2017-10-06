West Stokes Homecoming Court: (Top row L-R): Abby Page, Mya Butner, Kruti Patel, and Abigail Gordon, (2nd row) Brittney Mabe, Isabella Cooke, Emma Wade, and Zoe Wehr (Front row) Madeline Newsome, Paige Hayden, Olyvia Lawson and Emma Addington.

West Stokes varsity football team will host Atkins for this year’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.