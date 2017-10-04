Posted on by

Wanted in Stokes


Barr


Denard


Lunsford


Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Brian Scott Barr, 42-years-old, white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’11”, is wanted for two civil orders for arrest for child support. Last known addresses are in King and Dobson.

David Ray Lunsford, 31-years-old, white male, brown hair, blue eyes, tattoo, is wanted for civil order for arrest for child support. Last known addresses are in Pinnacle and Pilot Mountain.

Riginald Denard, 57-years-old, black male, black hair, brown eyes, is wanted for civil arrest for contempt for failure to comply with orders of the court. Last known addresses are in Winston-Salem and High Point.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.

