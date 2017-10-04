Francisco FarmFest 2017: Let’s celebrate and make it a great tradition

Sometimes life gets crazy doesn’t it? Traffic lights and cell phones can make or break us sometimes. Do you ever wonder what it would be like to go back to the “good old days”? Simpler times when your nearest neighbor was through the hollow and across the wood; but, near and dear to your heart because you knew each other by name, stopped to say hello when you passed, and helped one another when times were hard.

You may have experienced a glimpse of this kind of life when you visited a grandmother or great aunt. Just stop a moment and recall: A quiet country home place with just the ticking of the clock in the background and stories about childhood memories which calm a soul right down and take your imagination back to 60 years ago.

There’s a place and a group of people that have been working on just such a day for you right here in Stokes County. On Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the organizers of Francisco FarmFest invite you to come join Francisco School grounds to slow down, look around and sit a spell.

What makes Francisco FarmFest special? It’s an organic and authentic display of agricultural relics, fiber arts and downhome hospitality. The Fiber Show will feature items that our community members have made with their own hands, including a bedspread which was crocheted from tobacco twine in the early 1900s. Farming equipment will include a replica of the old timey tobacco slide made of wood, burlap sacks and pop bottle caps. The tractor parade at 10 a.m. will feature carefully restored antique tractors and modern ones, as well. Francisco FarmFest promises a treasure trove of the past with folks ready to share their stories of yesteryear. Farming implements will pique your curiosity and a Francisco farmer will be glad to tell you the purposes each served many years ago.

Enjoy live music, a farmers market, children’s games, hot dogs, BBQ and the Baker’s Corner. There will be something fun and interesting for the entire family. This event is hosted by Our Communities of Northwest Stokes (www.ocnwstokes.org) in cooperation with Chestnut Street Investments LLC on the grounds of Francisco School at 7165 NC 89 W., Westfield, NC 27053. We are very proud that most of our almost 40 sponsors are local. Gold Sponsors for the second time are Luna’s Trail Farm and Event Center and Tarheel Mobile RV Service, both local and joining them is Parsons, an engineering company with local ties. For more information, contact Paula Duggan King at Dugganking@aol.com 336 351 6002 or by phone 336 480 8787 cell.

