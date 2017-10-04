Posted on by

King quilters group make donation


The 75 X 88 inch quilt being raffled features geometric patterns, as well as a unique shelf of books on the underside.


The King Public Library's Common Threads Quilters Group donated a quilt to the library to help raise funds for books, audiobooks, and DVDs for the library.


The King Public Library’s Common Threads Quilters Group recently presented a beautiful quilt to the library. The 75 X 88 inch quilt features lovely geometric patterns, as well as a unique shelf of books on the underside. The library will be selling raffle tickets to raise funds for books, audiobooks, and DVDs for the library. Tickets may be purchased at the library for $5 each, or three for $10.

The quilters are currently working on making quilts for the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Please contact the library if you wish to make a contribution to this project, or to the group’s other project, Ryan’s Case for Smiles, where the group sews pillowcases for children who are being treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

