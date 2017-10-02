Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Registration

The Salvation Army will accept applications for Christmas Assistance in Stokes County throughout the month of October. Families in need may apply at the Stokes County Department of Social Services at 1010 Main St. in Danbury from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children age 12 and under, including those born by December 31, 2017, are eligible for assistance. Parents must provide verification of eligibility and proof of age for children. Questions may be directed to the Stokes County DSS at 336-593-2861, ext. 1199.

Through its Christmas Assistance program, The Salvation Army helps several hundred families each year in every zip code in Stokes County. The Salvation Army also provides emergency financial assistance for basic needs to residents of Stokes County throughout the year.

The Salvation Army is a participating agency with the Stokes County United Fund.