South Stokes Homecoming Court


South Stokes 2017 Homecoming Court: (top row) Sarah Birkholz, Mackenzie Yontz, Autumn Burchette (second row) Samantha Stewart, Lauren Hunley, Hannah Fischer (third row) Mary Beth Wall, Ashlyn Hicks, Carly Shelton (bottom row) Mallory Tedder, Ashleigh Washburn and Mary Weaver. South Stokes varsity football team will host Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy for this year’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.


