Students RUSH for Food

The Food Lion stores in King will be a center of activity on Friday morning, Oct. 6 at 7 a.m. as teams of students from the high schools in Stokes County put on their game faces to rush to fill their grocery carts with non-perishable food items. The students will represent their school in competing against others to pile in the biggest number of items in the three minute time frame of the High School Challenge RUSH for Food.

A project of the Rotary Club of King, RUSH stands for Rotarians United to Stop Hunger, and is a district-wide initiative to address the problem in our area. Each Rotary Club has been asked to design a project to create awareness and help alleviate the problem. The King Club held their first RUSH in February and it was such a success that they have chosen to repeat the project, but with different contestants. Students will work in teams of two with one pushing the cart and one gathering food. When the referee signals halftime, the partners will trade places and complete the race.

Everyone is welcome to come out to support their favorite school and watch the fun. As an added bonus, Food Lion will be giving away two $25 gift cards at each of the two King stores in a drawing for the spectators. Donations to help cover the cost of the students’ groceries will gladly be accepted and checks should be made payable to Rotary Club of King, PO Box 1796, King NC 27021. Donors will be recognized during the event and on social media. The food items from the RUSH, as well as the food collected at each school, will be divided between North Stokes Food Pantry, East Stokes Outreach and King Outreach.