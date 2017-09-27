Stokes County Arts Council to feature Angela Torrey in the Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council is proud to feature Angela Torrey in the Apple Gallery during the month of October. An opening reception will be held in her honor on Friday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Apple Gallery at 500 N. Main Street in Danbury. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, talk with the artist and view an exhibit of beautiful paintings.

As an artist in the picturesque foothills of North Carolina, Torrey’s work focuses on scenes defined by strong contrast values and highly theatrical brushstrokes with dramatic light effects. She has had many solo and group exhibitions and has participated in plein air paintouts and art fairs to benefit local charities. Her paintings are simplified representations of land and sea culled from many travel expeditions.

Torrey paints predominately in oil and pastel but enjoys trying different mediums to keep her work fresh. Commissions are accepted if someone wants a beloved pet portrait. The majority of her work is composed in the comfort of her studio. Having painted “en plein air” for a few years now, she finds working outdoors challenging but very informative.

Torrey resides in Westfield, NC with her husband and German Shepard. Her other interests include sewing, crafts, fishing, reading, and writing. She is currently working on a book combining some of her paintings with essays and poetry.

The Stokes County Arts council will host the local artist and her exhibit “Mountains to Sea: Scenes of the Carolinas” in the Apple Gallery Sept. 27 through Oct. 24. An opening reception is planned for Friday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Stokes County Arts Council is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information about the exhibit, please contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.