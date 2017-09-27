Good News!

Each year North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recognizes one individual from each Local Education Agency at the Exceptional Children’s Conference for their outstanding performance.

This year the Stokes County Schools 2017 Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence is Lauren Lineberry, Exceceptional Children Teacher at South Stokes High School. She will represent Stokes County Schools at the conference on November 16. The conference will be held at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, NC. Lineberry was nominated by her principal, Johnna Cheek, for her leadership, dedication and service to South Stokes High School and to all the students she serves.