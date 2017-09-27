McCraw receives Rotary District 7690 Difference Maker Award

At a recent weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of King, Lloyd Navarro, Governor of Rotary District 7690, honored Rick McCraw by presenting him with the 2017 Rotary District 7690 “Difference Maker” award.

Navarro praised McCraw’s commitment to the founding principles of Rotary International which are high ethical standards and service to others; his community involvement; and his contributions to building the Rotary Club of King from the ground up.

McCraw is a respected business professional known for a strong work ethic and high ethical standards in his employment as a sales representative for West Window Corporation. His commitment to service to others is evident in all areas of his life, particularly active involvement in the First Baptist Church of King, the King City Council and the Rotary Club of King.

Navarro complimented McCraw for being a charter member of the King Club and for being known among his fellow King Rotarians as an encourager, a savvy businessman, an involved member of the community, and an excellent representative of Rotary International.

“The King Club, chartered in 1998, is now a stellar service organization because of members who make a difference in positive ways, members like Rick McCraw,” Navarro said.