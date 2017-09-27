Arts are alive in Stokes

Ellen Peric, president of the Stokes County Arts Council, shared an update with the county commissioners on Monday evening about the exciting happenings throughout the community.

“Reach the Peaks is this Saturday and we have 593 folks pre-registered,” she said. “We expect 50 to 100 to register the day of the event.”

The first 470 people who met the early registration deadline will receive a T-shirt and a pair of socks, and each participant will leave with a drawstring Reach the Peaks bag.

“We have people coming from 16 different states and the furthest is from Seattle, Washington,” Peric said. “It’s going to be quite an event at the park.”

On Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. the arts council is hosting the 10th Annual Old Timer Cup, a competition for the best all-around entertainer.

An event first for this area, and possibly in the state is the upcoming Shakespeare at the Rock, which will be held on Oct. 14 and 15 at Hanging Rock State Park.

Shared Radiance Theatre will produce Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at 2:30 p.m. and audience members will begin at the Upper Cascade overlook and follow the actors on a journey that ends at the Visitor’s Center, culminating in a reception for actors and audience.

Peric said there will only be 30 tickets available per show.

Another event Peric encouraged commissioners to mark their calendars for is a solo performance of Jack the Ripper on Oct. 20 and 21 at The Arts Place of Stokes.

“We did this a couple years ago and it’s a fantastic show and perfect for the Halloween season.”

The performance is taken back to the autumn of 1888 in Michael Huie’s thriller Jack and creates the atmosphere and social conditions of White Chapel, on the East End of London, and the poverty-ridden urban area where the world’s first-recognized serial killer hunted his prey.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the theatrical performance at 7 p.m. Wine and beer will be available.

“This event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NC Arts Council and we’re going to have representatives from the NC Arts Council come to the event that evening,” Peric said.

The Ghost of Camp Saura is a play featuring 12 local youth and set for Oct. 27, 28 and 29. Directed by Brack Llewellyn out of Mount Airy, the event will feature some of the county’s most talented performers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Stokes County Arts Council at 336 593-8159.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.