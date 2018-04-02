Annual concert series to kick-off

The 14th Annual Surry Arts Council Summer Series at the Blackmon Amphitheatre kicks off soon, with The Attractions Band taking to the stage on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Last year, more than 25,000 fans enjoyed listening, dancing, and singing along, according to the arts council. The 2017 Summer Series was nominated for Carolina Beach Music Association’s Concert Series of the Year.

Several of the 2017 award-winning favorites are returning this season including Envision, The Legacy Motown Revue, The Magnificents Band, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, Jim Quick and Coastline, Blackwater Rhythm & Blues, The Catalinas, and the Band of Oz.

The Dairy Center and Shelton Vineyards will be back, as well, with hot dogs, snacks, and wine available for purchase at each event.

In addition to favorite beach music, this year’s line up offers some other styles. Cassette Rewind is an 80s band, and Davisson Brothers Band and the Will Jones Band are country. The Carribbean Chillers are a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, and The Allen Boys are a sacred steel band that plays roots, gospel, and soul.

More than 50 bands will be featured in the series.

Annual passes are on sale now for $120 plus tax. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The Summer Series runs through Sept. 27. In addition to Summer Series concerts, the annual pass includes weekly WPAQ Merry-Go-Round broadcasts Saturday mornings at the Historic Earle Theatre and other selected events.

Summer Series brochures are available for pick up at the Surry Arts Council or Historic Earle Theatre, or may be accessed online at www.surryarts.org.

Annual passes are available online, at the office (218 Rockford Street), or at the ticket gates at concerts prior to shows. Individual tickets for amphitheatre shows are $15. For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.

The Annual Surry Arts Council Summer Series at the Blackmon Amphitheatre is set to begin April 27. Season passes and individual tickets are on sale now. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_SummerSeries2.jpg The Annual Surry Arts Council Summer Series at the Blackmon Amphitheatre is set to begin April 27. Season passes and individual tickets are on sale now.