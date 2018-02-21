Feed Stokes race set for March 10

Feed Stokes 5K / Half Marathon and Jock Lloyd Challenge is gearing up for its 9th annual race to benefit area food pantries, on Saturday, March 10 at Central Park in King.

“The Feed Stokes race is unique because it supports three food banks in Stokes County and raises funds for those who are less fortunate and need our help,” said organizer Angie Bailey. “This race brings the community together in so many ways. Putting a race together takes the collaboration of many organizations.”

Four years ago, organizers added the half marathon to the event, which instantly drew more participants and this year both road races are USATF-certified for accuracy.

“It puts the county in the regional spotlight. It brings folks in from hundreds of miles away. We have runners from Pennsylvania, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, Kansas and Colorado running this year. The majority are from a 100 mile radius,” Bailey said. “This in turn increased the sponsors which together adds more money to the food banks. We also added the Jock Lloyd Challenge. The aim here is to increase the awareness of the need to be a part of something special in helping the community and to promote running as a part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Lloyd, a former South Stokes High School teacher, was an avid runner who became known nationally for running long distances and competing in rigorous races. The day includes a challenge, a competition for all Stokes County schools, not for distance or speed but for participation. It’s designed to count students or staff from each school as a percentage of the school population so every school has an equal chance to win the Jock Lloyd Challenge trophy.

As in years past, King Rotary Club will provide a free pancake breakfast after the race and participants can expect to be cheered on at the finish line by Piedmont Cheering Hearts, an energetic senior group.

Also an integral part of the event are the volunteers from around the county including local high schools, interact club, churches, scout groups and other civic organizations.

“It is amazing. We are called to help those less fortunate and this affords you the chance to do that by giving time or money to a great cause.”

To register for the race, sign up online at www.itsyourrace.com by searching “Feed Stokes Half Marathon” and click register now. Online registration ends March 6 at 6 p.m. and all participants registered by March 2 will receive an official race shirt. Adult registration is $30 through March 9 and $35 on race day. Youth registration is $20 and Feed Stokes Half Marathon $50 through March 9 and $60 on race day. The half marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5k / walk will begin at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122 or email abailey@ridgecare.com

The ninth annual Feed Stokes 5K / Half Marathon and Jock Lloyd Challenge is set for March 10 at Central Park in King.