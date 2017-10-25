Randleman announces for District 45 Senate race

Less than a year after winning the election in a landslide, State Senator Shirley Randleman (R-Wilkes) recently announced that she will do it all again for a new district when elections are held in 2018.

The Republican incumbent won 73 percent of the vote last November against challenger Michael Holleman for the 30th Senate District.

Over the summer, the General Assembly worked to redraw state legislative districts after a federal court ruled that the lines drawn illegally gave too much emphasis to race.

Randleman, of Wilkes County, now sees much of her district overlapping with another district overseen by Republican Sen. Deanna Ballard of Watauga County.

The new District 45 will be all of Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes and Alleghany counties and most of Surry County. A map released in June showed Mount Airy, Dobson and Elkin all in District 45, while the eastern side of the county (much of Flat Rock, then all of Woodville, Westfield, Pilot Mountain, Shoals) are in District 30 along with Stokes, Rockingham and Caswell, along the Virginia border.

According to a report released in August, that would put the eastern edge of the county in the same territory with Sen. Phil Berger, president pro tem of the Senate and considered by some to be the most powerful man in the General Assembly.

Randleman said that she already was serving Surry and Wilkes counties, which make up 65 percent of the newly drawn population for District 45.

“I look forward to and will be honored to also serve Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties,” said Randleman, a conservative, long-time clerk of superior court and former two-term N.C. House member who joined the Senate in 2013.

Sen. Randleman’s professional background includes more than 34 years in the court system working with state laws, in implementing, explaining and enforcing, she noted.

She retired as the Clerk of Superior Court for Wilkes County in 2005 before winning two terms in the state House.

She currently serves as an appropriation chair and the oversight chair for Justice and Public Safety and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her standing committee assignments also include: Appropriation Base Budget, Rules and Operations of the Senate, and Transportation.

During the interim, she also serves on the Joint Legislative Administrative Procedure and Program Evaluation Oversight Committees, Government Operations, Information Technology, and the Joint Study Committee on Judicial Funding.

Randleman has served nine years of her terms with perfect attendance.

“If I’m not there to vote, my constituents’ voices will not be heard,” she said “I place constituent service first and foremost, addressing concerns and assisting with issues. As a legislator who understands public service, I am on the job 24/7.”

If she wins election in the newly drawn sector, Randleman said, “I will serve Senate District 45 in its entirety and do everything in my power to earn the respect and confidence of those living in our district.”

By Jeff Linville

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

