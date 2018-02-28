The Garden Plot

The month of the lion and the lamb weather is here – It may be the month that spring arrives but that does not mean warm weather is just around the corner. We need to be reminded that some very cold weather and some huge snows have been part of March in the past.

Celebrating the month of spring’s arrival by sowing a row of English green peas – March temperatures can be cold but this does not prevent sowing a row of English garden peas that will thrive in the cold soil of the March garden plot. You can choose from varieties of Alaska, Wando Green Arrow. They are an unusual vegetable because they tolerate cold temperatures and they do not need any fertilizer because they actually add nitrogen to the soil. Another plus of these peas is their maturity date of 75 days. They also produce their whole harvest in only two weeks, which means you can quickly succeed them with the warm weather vegetable crop and then an autumn crop. Thus, yielding three successive crops in one gardening season.

Preparing for a four o’clock summer – You can purchase packets of four o’clock‘s at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and most hardwares and garden shops. They come in colors of red, yellow, white, pink, and burgundy. In the seed catalogs of Parks and Burpee, you can order speckled and shaded varieties as well as two-tone colors. They thrive in all types of soil and will bloom from mid-spring all the way until frost.

Getting the lawnmower ready for another season – The lawn already has a hint of green in it and it is time the thoughts turn to mowing for the upcoming spring season. This is also the ideal time to get the riding mower serviced and tuned up while the rush season has not started. Many of the service centers will pick up your mower, service it and deliver it back to you for a reasonable fee. It is money well spent and your mower will be ready to mow without any engine failures, bad starts and surprises when mowing season begins. Just remember, and ounce of prevention cost less than a pound of cure!

Invest in a two or 3 gallon gas container – Nothing is worse than running out of gas during an afternoon of mowing. A larger gas container will prevent this frustrating event as well as an unscheduled trip for gas. With a larger container, you can place it in the car so trunk and fill it up when you the fill the car up. A good tip when using a riding mower is to fill up the tank each time you mow because it’s a little harder to start a motor that runs completely out of gas.

Keeping Christmas cactus watered and fertilized – The cactus are performing well in the sunny living room and next month, they will be moved to the front porch where they will spend spring, summer, and early autumn. They need a drink of water every week and an application of liquid fertilizer once each month. Just remember, if the foliage has a red tent, it is telling you it is receiving too much sunlight and all you have to do is move it further away from the window.

Early bees in month of March – On rare warm, sunny March afternoons, it’s not unusual to see bees being very active. Many times they are flying around just to exercise their wings and check the surroundings on blooms of the hyacinths, jonquils, and Carolina jasmine in early March. As is typical in the month of March, when you observe bees buzzing around you, you can expect cold, windy and perhaps rainy conditions the next day.

Pretty pink peach tree buds in March – There is beautiful soft pink color appearing on the limbs of peach trees as the month of March begins and this may be the reason we see the bees early in March. There is no shade of pink as the color blossoms on a peach tree to herald the approach of spring time.

Getting the early Spring Garden off to a quick start – The weather is still cold, but the early garden can be started by setting out a row or bed of spring onion sets that love cold temperatures. You can buy them at local hardwares by the pound in colors of red, white, and yellow. Plant them enough furrow about three to four inches deep and three inches apart. Cover with a layer of Pete Moss, then a layer of soil.

Almanac for month of March 2018 – The month of March 2018 begins today with the first of two full moons during the month as we enjoy a full moon wolf tonight. The moon will reach its last quarter on Friday, March 9, 2018. Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018. The first day of spring is Wednesday, March 21, 2018. St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, March 17, 2018. There will also be a new moon in the western sky Saturday, March 17, 2018. The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Palm Sunday will be Sunday, March 25, 2018. Good Friday will be Friday, March 30, 2018. The second full moon of March will be Saturday, March 31, 2018. It is named Full Sap Moon and it is also the Paschal moon or Passover moon. Passover began on Friday, March 30, 2018 at sundown. The month of March will definitely be a bit unusual with two full moons and Good Friday arriving in March paving the way for a cold Easter sunrise service.

