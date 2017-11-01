Stokes County 4-H News

4-H, standing for Head, Heart, Hands and Health, is the nation’s largest positive youth development and youth mentoring organization, empowering six million youth people in the U.S. In partnership with 110 universities, 4-H life changing programs are research-backed and available through 4-H Clubs, camps, after school & school enrichment programs in every county and parish in the U.S.

Positive Youth Development is a concept, which recognizes that merely preventing problem behaviors is not all that is needed to prepare youth for the future. Or, in the often-quoted words of Karen Pittman “problem free is not fully prepared.”

4-H believes that every young person deserves a one-on-one relationship with a caring adult, a sense of belonging, a safe place to learn and grow, a healthy start and healthy future, a marketable skill to use upon graduation; and a chance to give back to their peers and community through active volunteerism.

Youth who participate in their county 4-H program focus on opportunities that involve citizenship, leadership, community service, agriculture, S.T.E.M. and much more.

Stokes County 4-H currently has seven 4-H Clubs offered in the county. Our clubs focus on topics such as agriculture and livestock, dogs, horses, shooting sports, and community awareness. For more information, to become involved please contact Taylor Furr at 336-593-8179.

Stokes County 4-H provides Summer Fun educational classes during the months of June, July and August. Summer Fun activities include: Zip Lining, Horsemanship Camp, Dog Camp, Cake Decorating, Canvas Painting, Popcorn Farm Tour, Robotics, Crime Scene Investigation and many more.

Stokes County 4-H just wrapped up a round of the 4-H Embryology School Enrichment program at Pine Hall Elementary, Nancy Reynolds Elementary and London Elementary. 4-H Embryology provides great exposure to the students and teachers of the life cycle of chickens. The classes house eggs for three weeks in incubators and on the 21st day on incubation, they watch the eggs hatch into baby chicks. Stokes County 4-H offers S.T.E.M. curriculum for Stokes County Schools to become aware of the 4-H program.

For more information on the Stokes County 4-H Program, please contact Taylor Furr at tfurr@ncsu.edu or 336-593-8179. You can visit us on Facebook by searching, Stokes County 4-H.

